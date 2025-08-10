James Gunn clips the wings of Robin reports in The Batman 2

If you were excited to see the Boy Wonder join Matt Reeves' Batman universe following those recent reports of Robin's debut in The Batman 2, then we've got some bad news. Well, at least James Gunn has. No sooner had fans jumped aboard the hype train for rumors of Dick Grayson appearing alongside Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight than the co-head of DC Studios and director of Superman stepped in to clear things up in his traditional no-nonsense fashion.

Taking to Threads after news began circulating regarding Bruce Wayne's first sidekick, Gunn told fans, "Guys please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about the Batman 2."

Now, admittedly, it's not the first time that Gunn has stopped scoopers dead in their tracks about character appearances, only for them to turn out to be true. When leaks got out that Ultraman would be a villain in the film, Gunn stuck to his guns, also saying on Threads that, "The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman. The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor." Of course, now that the film is out, we can see that he took the Kenobi route, and what he said was true, from a certain point of view, when it came to Ultraman and his real identity.

Even if we don't get a Robin in The Batman 2, we've certainly got a flock of them heading our way in some capacity. Let's not forget plans are in place already for another Batman and Robin to eventually make their way to the screen via Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. That film will follow Bruce as he takes his estranged son Damien Wayne under his wing to become the new Robin. The problem is that the little scamp has spent most of his childhood under the guidance of The League of Shadows and bears some alarmingly homicidal tendencies.

Besides that, there's The Dynamic Duo, which will focus on Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. Only snippets have been shown behind closed doors at this point, but what we do know is that it'll involve stop-motion and live-action elements (via Deadline) and will be coming from director Arthur Mintz. For every other upcoming DCU movie and TV show, head here.