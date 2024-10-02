James Gunn unveils DC's most intriguing project yet: a Robin movie with a "mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI"

A new Robin movie has been unveiled by DC Studios. But there's a twist: it's set to be an animated film with "puppetry and CGI".

As first reported by Deadline, Dynamic Duo will be brought to life by animation studio Swaybox. The co-creator, Arthur Mintz, will be on directing duties, with the movie focusing on two of Batman's most iconic sidekicks, Jason Todd and Dick Grayson.

"Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO," DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn wrote on Twitter. "The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. This is something special."

Despite having no ties to The Batman universe (its connections to the wider DCU reboot remains unclear), director Matt Reeves will help produce the feature, which is currently undated.

"I have wanted to make a film with Arthur and Swaybox for many years, and for that film to be Dynamic Duo, an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families, is a dream," Reeves said in a statement.

A demo reel from Swaybox's trademark 'Momo Animation' style gives a small glimpse, perhaps, of what to expect from Dynamic Duo. You can see it for yourself below.

A Reel from Swaybox StudiosWho will do the animation for DC Studios ‘Dynamic Duo’ “Momo Animation” is a cross between CGI animation, practical elements of stop-motion, & live-action real-time performance. pic.twitter.com/lSvBey3XCeOctober 1, 2024

The DCU, meanwhile, is gearing up to kick off its new cinematic universe in December with the animated Max series Creature Commandos. Its first live-action project, Superman, flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025.

