Solo Leveling season 3 has yet to be announced, but anime fans are hopeful following a cryptic tweet from one of its producers: "I know what the world is waiting for"

It's been eight months since anime fans were treated to new episodes of Solo Leveling, and it's safe to say they're itching for more the entire time. Now, their hopes of a Solo Leveling season 3 have been reignited, thanks to a cryptic tweet from the show's animation producer.

On November 2, Atsushi Kaneko took to Twitter to share a meme of Pepe the Frog (made by @HirenCloud), as the amphibian holds a cup of coffee and a flag with Kaneko's illustrated avatar on it. If you look closely, you'll see the words, "Great fOOkin' happy news" hidden three times in the meme, as well as Pepe having bandages on his face: much like how Sung Jinwoo sometimes did when he was younger. Check it out below.

I know what the world is waiting for, but I want it to wait a little longer🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Xv8KKqlYOdNovember 2, 2025

"OK!! SL FANS WILL KEEP WAITING FOR THE GREAT FOOKIN NEWS!!" replied one excited follower, as another added: "We will wait for the Greatful Fookin' news, we trust you sir."

"We will wait because we are trust in you and we know you will make it better than season 2," said a third. "Solo leveling season 2 was phenomenal."

Released between January and March 2025, the second season picked up exactly where the first chapter left off, with Jinwoo embracing his new role as the superpowered Shadow Monarch. At first, he vows to keep his newfound abilities under wraps, but secrecy proves tricky when a strange hunter who has been lost for nearly ten years shares a prophecy of an impending catastrophe with Jinwoo.

Solo Leveling is based on Chugong's South Korean web novel of the same name, having been adapted to screen by director Shunsuke Nakashige and writer Noboru Kimura. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Crunchyroll.

