Crunchyroll's Anime Awards is honoring "visionary creators and groundbreaking works" with a new award – and the first recipient is Attack on Titan

Crunchyroll's annual Anime Awards are set to take place on May 25, and the first recipient has already been confirmed.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, Attack on Titan will take home the newly-created Global Impact Award.

In the same vein as a Special Achievement or Lifetime Achievement award, the Global Impact Award is an opportunity to acknowledge "visionary creators and groundbreaking works that have left an indelible mark on culture, history and the hearts of audiences around the world."

Attack on Titan is certainly that. Based on Hajime Isayama's acclaimed manga, Attack on Titan rumbled into the mainstream with its epic tale of a boy, Eren, leading the fightback against a world dominated by the towering Titans, human-devouring monstrosities that keep the population encased behind its walls.

After a decade on our screens, Attack on Titan came to a close with a pair of 'Final Chapters' back in 2023.

A big-screen compilation of the finale, The Last Attack, was released in the west earlier this year – complete with a brand-new post-credits scene. That probably isn't the last we will hear of Attack on Titan, however.

Speaking to the audience at the Beyond the Walls world tour concert, producer Tetsuya Kinoshita said (via Anime Corner), "we plan to continue creating films like [The Last Attack], concerts like this one, and various game collaborations moving forward."

The Anime Awards, meanwhile, is also honoring the best that the medium has had to offer in the past 12 months.

Its Anime of the Year category, the highlight of the night, is set to be fiercely contested. The shortlist features the likes of Dan Da Dan, Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, and The Apothecary Diaries. The full list of nominees across all 23 categories is available on Crunchyroll's website.

Need something new to watch? Check out our collection of the best Crunchyroll anime and 2025's biggest new anime.