Winter Olympics gold medal winner Alysa Liu proves her anime street cred by listing her five favorite shows including Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man

Recent gold medal winner Alysa Liu is a huge anime fan, and she just proved it by listing her five favorite anime series of all time, which combines huge titles and some unexpected picks.

After winning Gold in the women's figure skating singles competition at the Winter Olympics this week, becoming the first Team USA member to do so since 2002, Liu was asked to share her best anime recommendations. "I'm not going to rank these in their exact places," she warned @overtimewbb (via X) before getting to her choices.

The figure skater started by mentioning two of the biggest anime series right now, Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, saying about the latter: "A new chapter dropped today, so today is a big day". Also a manga reader, Liu quickly added Attack on Titan to the list. "That one's really good," she said, bravely confirming that she believes that Eren was justified in his actions. There, she said it!

From three solid shonen titles, Liu moved to the beloved magical girl series Madoka Magica. The series, first released in 2011, follows two teenagers who are offered a contract by a magical creature to have any wish granted in exchange for fighting dangerous witches.

Liu wrapped her list with Soul Eater, which follows three teams of students, formed by a weapon meister and at least one human with the ability to transform into a weapon, who must collect the souls of 99 evil humans and one witch.

With this eclectic list, the skater proved her anime street credentials and might have given fans some new titles to discover.

When the Winter Olympics are over, Liu will have to catch up with all the new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, which debuted last month on Crunchyroll. The series is skipping an episode this week, however, so we'll have to wait a little bit longer than usual to return to the sorcerer's antics.

Frieren: Beyond the Journey's Ends season 2 is also skipping this week as the show gets ready to start its Divine Revolte arc, where Frieren goes toe-to-toe with a formidable demon in the northern regions.

For more, check the full Frieren season 2 release schedule, and see our lists of all new anime coming to our screens and our picks for the best anime on Crunchyroll.