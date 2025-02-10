Attack on Titan movie post-credits scene explained: what happens in The Last Attack's bonus scene?

The Attack on Titan movie The Last Attack is actually a repackaging of the anime's 'Final Chapters'. So, while you may not go into cinemas expecting anything new, you'll come out of it slightly surprised by the one key difference – a post-credits scene.

In truth, it's one of the more bizarre after-credits stingers. As you'll soon find out, it's less an epilogue to Eren's post-Rumbling story and more an alternate universe adaptation of one of the manga's most beloved spin-off series.

Still, you'll likely walk out of The Last Attack with questions. And we're here to answer them. Join us as we break down the Attack on Titan movie's post-credits scene, how many there are, and whether you should stick around until after the credits have rolled. And if you're still playing catch-up, you'll need our guide on how to watch Attack on Titan in order.

How many Attack on Titan movie post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: ©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee)

There's just the one post-credits scene bolted on to the end of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. Lasting about 45 seconds, you're free to pack up and leave once the camera pans up to a tree (it makes sense, trust us) and cuts to black.

What happens in the Attack on Titan movie post-credits scene?

(Image credit: ©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee)

The Last Attack post-credits scene takes place in an alternate universe (or possibly future timeline, more on that shortly) that features Eren, Armin, and Mikasa as schoolkids on a day out at the theater.

Based off author Hajime Isayama's bonus School Castes manga series, The Last Attack post-credits scene adapts the 'End Roll' story.

Fittingly, it appears the gang are there to see the end of Attack on Titan too, with several other characters from the series cropping up – including, most notably, Levi as a freewheeling janitor.

After they leave, Armin checks his phone and excitedly says he's been waiting 10 years for this day. He and Mikasa both ask Eren what he thought of the film. Cheekily he replies, "If they release a sequel, let's watch it together."

As they walk off, they wonder whether the film they just saw – the events of The Last Attack – is actually based on Titan's history 100 years prior. In the distance, the tree where Eren's body was planted under at the end of Attack on Titan is shown.

(Image credit: ©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee)

While the common interpretation that this is a simple alternate universe joke ending, there's actually slightly more to it than that.

Most plainly, this is a cute piece of meta commentary on Attack on Titan itself, especially the long, long wait for a finale and the discourse about whether the ending could live up to anyone's impossibly high expectations after years of thumb-twiddling.



Of course, if you want to get bananas with speculation, there's always a chance that – instead of an alternate universe – this is somehow set 100 years after Attack on Titan. The tree still being there is a big marker, while the trio also debate about how loosely the movie they just watched was based on what actually happened in their univrse's past.

But seeing as how this is a light-hearted take on the series' characters, we'll leave the 'is this canon?' speculation firmly behind us. Unless you really want to see Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters, The Last Attack: Endgame, that is.

For more, check out all the new anime coming your way in 2025, plus the latest on the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.