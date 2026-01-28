After 5 years, a major Attack on Titan mystery has finally been resolved

Thanks to an upcoming rerelease, Attack on Titan fans will finally know what happened to Mikasa Ackerman five whole years after Hajime Isayama's hit manga came to an end.

This January, the 145-minute-long theatrical compilation film, Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, will land in theatres once more, bringing together the final two episodes of Attack on Titan. However, the film also answers one burning question fans have had since the two-part finale hit screens in 2023, and one that even the original manga never addressed. What happened to Mikasa Ackerman?

The Attack on Titan finale left a few storylines open-ended, such as who Mikasa marries. Many fans speculated that she had wed Jean after the Rumbling, but this was never confirmed. That is, until now. After one screening, a fan took to Twitter to share a look at the compilation film's new post-credits scene , which shows Mikasa and Jean visiting a grave with a child, then years later they visit again with their children and grandchildren, confirming they had a long marriage.

We can assume that Mikasa and Jean are visiting Eren’s grave. This makes the post-credits scene even more touching when you think back to Mikasa and Eren's story. Mikasa had had feelings for Eren since childhood, but Eren grew into a Titan and was responsible for wiping out a huge chunk of the world’s population. In the end, Mikasa had no choice but to kill Eren by cutting off his head in order to stop the Rumbling. She then brought his head back to their hometown and buried it under a tree.

The reason why the original manga may have never confirmed Mikasa and Jean's marriage may have been to respect the love lost between Mikasa and Eren. We knew that Jean had always had feelings for Mikasa, but that was never explored due to Mikasa's love for Eren. Even after she killed the Titan, the manga showed her looking back at keepsakes from their time together. However, in the background, we always saw hints towards her marriage to Jean. But both the manga and anime only showed the back of Jean, so we could never really know for sure it was him.

