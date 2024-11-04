One year after its ending, Attack on Titan is adding more to its finale with a movie post-credits scene

Upcoming Attack on Titan movie The Last Attack – which brings together both of the anime's 'Final Chapters' into one feature-length presentation – is adding a mystery post-credits scene.

Attack on Titan's Twitter account revealed the news in a new message, but the contents of what's going to appear after the credits roll are still vague.

"The content of the video remains unknown," the tweet cryptically reads (via machine translation). "Please come and see it for yourself at the theater."

◢◤現在公開可能な情報◢◤― ポストクレジットシーン ―映画やゲームのエンドクレジット後の映像。劇場版「進撃の巨人」完結編THE LAST ATTACKで新規追加される。その映像の内容は未だ不明である。ぜひ、劇場であなたの目でお確かめください#shingeki #THELASTATTACK #進撃劇場 pic.twitter.com/TTjA4MHgExNovember 1, 2024

Unfortunately for us in the West, the cumbersomely-titled Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack is currently only set for Japanese theaters. However, with the November 8 release date fast approaching, it surely won't be long before details about its post-credits scene starts to trickle out.

We don't expect The Last Attack's post-credits scene to add or change anything to the end of Eren's story, though it may act as one last surprise or celebration for fans. There's always a 1% chance, too, that it could be an MCU-style stinger that sets up a new project. Watch this space.

Attack on Titan's movie is set to run for 145 minutes, boasting "updated" visuals and 5.1 surround sound. Additionally, series director Yuichiro Hayashi suggests The Last Attack movie is going to be the definitive way to watch Attack on Titan's ending, which officially came to a close in anime form in November 2024.

Hayashi said in a statement (H/T Crunchyroll), "I originally drew the storyboards [for The Final Chapters] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me."

