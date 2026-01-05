For years I've read this manga the nanosecond a chapter drops, and now it's getting an anime adaptation I only dreamed of: Kyoto Animation announces RuriDragon

After a rough start waylaid by author Masaoki Shindo's health problems, urban fantasy manga RuriDragon has landed an anime adaptation with beloved studio Kyoto Animation.

The upcoming RuriDragon anime was announced at the end of year in a joint video from Kyoto Animation and Shonen Jump, which publishes the manga. "Sounds like they’re making an anime," the video description reads. "The broadcast is still a long way off." Shindo also released an illustration celebrating the news:

The video features more than just RuriDragon; Kyoto Animation outlines its plans for 2026 and beyond, and with titular heroine Ruri positioned firmly in the beyond stage of the studio roadmap, we can safely assume the anime is well over a year away. Optimistically, we can hope for late 2027.

RuriDragon fans are no stranger to waiting, of course, having endured a prolonged hiatus shortly after the manga's explosive debut, which cemented it as one of the biggest modern Shonen Jump releases. The manga has since returned to a more regular, less frequent run, albeit not without occasional delays.

It's all worth it, though, and from Kyoto Animation's teaser it looks like the anime will be worth the wait as well. We've got one short shot of Ruri to go on so far, but that's certainly been enough to make me smile.

RuriDragon is about a high school girl who, after sprouting horns one morning and accidentally breathing fire shortly after, learns her father is a true-blue dragon. I can't stress enough that this, the existence of dragons, is the only fantasy element in the series; elsewhere it's a profoundly down-to-Earth slice-of-life story set in a modern Japanese school and city. There are no dramatic fight scenes or nefarious villains – both Shonen Jump staples.

RuriDragon is almost devilishly unassuming, and this makes the massive outlier that Ruri becomes – her dragon powers wreaking havoc on her own body and raising difficult questions among the people around her – even more noticeable and impactful. It is remarkably believable given its strange premise.

I read a lot of manga and webtoons on my phone via various digital stores, and I got the Shonen Jump app specifically for RuriDragon because I'm always desperate for the next chapter. The art is impeccable across the board but especially in character designs, every chapter has something meaningful to say, and Ruri's become the emotional rock of a one-of-a-kind coming-of-age story. If I'm not waiting for some interpersonal drama to turn a corner, I'm grinding my teeth wondering how Ruri will navigate her next dragon power manifestation.

Kyoto Animation is, of course, a match made in heaven for a RuriDragon anime, not just for its sterling visual style, but also for its serendipitous experience adapting dragon-centric urban fantasy manga. Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, a series about an office worker who has otherworldly dragons thrown into her life, remains one of the studio's best and most popular works. Though it's tonally different to RuriDragon – which stars younger characters and isn't as comedic or sexy – you couldn't hope for better work experience.

Kobayashi's Dragon Maid proves Kyoto Animation has the directing chops to balance an oddball story like this, and its myriad anime demonstrate that it's got the mind for casual scenes and, crucially, the muscle for action. I couldn't ask for more, and I can't wait to watch this. Frankly, I don't know how 2026 is going to top this announcement.

