After more than 10 years, this beloved fantasy anime show has finally announced a season 2 and fans can't believe it: "Best Christmas news ever"

Yona of the Dawn fans had lost all hope of seeing a season 2, but it seems Christmas miracles do exist, as the return of the beloved fantasy anime series has just been announced! With Mizuho Kusanagi’s manga now finished, the show's official Twitter account revealed that its onscreen adaptation is finally set to continue, with new episodes currently in production.

It's been more than ten years since the release of the first season, which adapted the beginnings of the popular manga into 24 episodes, aired between October 2014 and March 2015. The manga, which was first serialized in Hana to Yume magazine in 2009, includes 46 collected volumes, with only eight of those adapted for the TV series so far.

"Please say this is real," commented one fan on Twitter following the announcement. "I'll cry if this isn't true," wrote a second, with another adding: "OMG I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS DAY ALL MY LIFE. I'M SO HAPPY TO BE ABLE TO WITNESS THIS."

Some fans were skeptical, though, with one pointing out that it might be a commercial strategy for the manga: "I'm so tired of these advertisements. This is OBVIOUSLY to boost final sales. It will never get full adaptations and it's also not for demand of the fans... it's just a glorified advertisement. Specially true for shoujo."

Yona of the Dawn is set in the fictional kingdom of Kouka, following Princess Yona as she is forced to abandon her sheltered life in the palace when one of her oldest friends stages a coup and kills her father. Helped by her loyal bodyguard Hak, the sixteen-year-old must transform from a naive princess into a warrior, embarking on a journey across the Kouka kingdom to find the legendary four dragons who can help her save her country.

As we wait for more details, let's hope this is not an "advertisement" and we can finally see the story come to life again on screen. With 2025 being anime's biggest year yet and fantasy consolidated as a fan-favorite genre, there is room for Yona of the Dawn to become the next big hit.

