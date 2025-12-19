After more than 10 years, this beloved fantasy anime show has finally announced a season 2 and fans can't believe it: "Best Christmas news ever"

The announcement arrived as Mizuho Kusanagi’s manga just finished

Yona of the Dawn
Yona of the Dawn fans had lost all hope of seeing a season 2, but it seems Christmas miracles do exist, as the return of the beloved fantasy anime series has just been announced! With Mizuho Kusanagi’s manga now finished, the show's official Twitter account revealed that its onscreen adaptation is finally set to continue, with new episodes currently in production.

It's been more than ten years since the release of the first season, which adapted the beginnings of the popular manga into 24 episodes, aired between October 2014 and March 2015. The manga, which was first serialized in Hana to Yume magazine in 2009, includes 46 collected volumes, with only eight of those adapted for the TV series so far.

