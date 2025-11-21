One of the rarest Superman comics in existence just sold for over $9 million at auction, making it the most valuable comic of all time
A near perfect copy of 1939's Superman #1, one of the rarest comics in existence, is now the most expensive comic ever
A nearly pristine copy of the original 1939 Superman #1 has sold through Heritage Auctions for $9.12 million USD, officially making it the most valuable and expensive comic of all time. Along with the extreme rarity of any comics from 1939, the copy of Superman #1's almost impossibly perfect condition, rated at 9.0 out of 10 by comic grading authority the CGC (Certified Guaranty Company) drove its price to record levels.
The issue itself was found in a box of newspapers while cleaning out an attic in northern California, with its essentially miraculous condition preserved by its placement among other papers and a perfect set of environmental circumstances.
There's little denying that Superman is the most famous and influential characters of all time, kicking off the American superhero genre all the way back in 1938's landmark Action Comics #1. Just a little while later, the Man of Steel's adventures expanded beyond the pages of Action Comics with Superman #1.
"What a momentous day," Heritage Auctions vice president Lon Allen says in a statement. "I'm thrilled for our consignor. Superman No. 1 is a milestone in pop culture history, and this copy is not only in unprecedented condition, but it has a movie-worthy story behind it. I was glad to see the price reflect that and am honored Heritage was entrusted with this iconic book."
The previous most valuable comic was actually an 8.5 graded copy of Superman's first appearance, Action Comics #1, which sold for $6 million through Heritage Auctions in 2024 - marking a 50% jump in the record-setting price.
