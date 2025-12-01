Fans are begging James Gunn for a blue-and-grey Batman costume with white eyes, but he's doubling down that it's "less important" than the writing and the actor who takes the role

News
By published

"All of those things I find less important than the character himself, the writing, and the person who plays him"

Neal Adams drawing of Batman featuring his blue-and-gray costume with white eyes and a yellow circle around his bat symbol
(Image credit: DC)

Ever since DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced a new, more superheroic take on Batman in The Brave and the Bold, fans have been begging for a bat-suit that is closer to the Caped Crusader's classic comic look, with a blue and grey color scheme, a yellow oval around the bat-symbol, and white eye lenses. But Gunn has now reiterated that Batman's costume details are "less important" to him than the movie's story and how it portrays the character.

"The most requested thing would be the blue and grey. Then the yellow around the bat. And THEN the white eyes," Gunn tells a fan on social media who asks specifically about white lenses. "But all of those things I find less important than the character himself, the writing, and the person who plays him."

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.