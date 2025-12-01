Fans are begging James Gunn for a blue-and-grey Batman costume with white eyes, but he's doubling down that it's "less important" than the writing and the actor who takes the role

Ever since DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced a new, more superheroic take on Batman in The Brave and the Bold, fans have been begging for a bat-suit that is closer to the Caped Crusader's classic comic look, with a blue and grey color scheme, a yellow oval around the bat-symbol, and white eye lenses. But Gunn has now reiterated that Batman's costume details are "less important" to him than the movie's story and how it portrays the character.

"The most requested thing would be the blue and grey. Then the yellow around the bat. And THEN the white eyes," Gunn tells a fan on social media who asks specifically about white lenses. "But all of those things I find less important than the character himself, the writing, and the person who plays him."

Gunn's response reflects his earlier comments on the topic, which has become a common refrain among fans who want something a little different from the all-black, tactical style bat-suits that have mostly defined Batman's look in the movies.

"There's a religious aspect to some of this stuff that's very uncomfortable," Gunn stated previously. "Should Batman have white eyes? That's a big subject of conversation. It's like, 'Guys, that's really what matters?' But those are the things they care about. Should his utility belt be yellow? Should he have the yellow crest around the bat? All of that sort of stuff. None of those things are what's most important to me. What matters is the character, the story."

The Brave and the Bold, which has been said to feature not just Batman, but Robin, and potentially other members of the bat-family, will be directed by filmmaker Andy Muschetti, who has one previous DC strikeout under his belt with 2023's much-maligned The Flash.

To be fair though, the return of Michael Keaton's Batman was one of the aspects of The Flash that actually kinda worked. And Muschetti's track record with the IT films and the Welcome to Derry spin-off/prequel could indicate that he'd be a better fit for the Dark Knight, given his affinity for moodier subject matter.

Of course, we also don't know who will play the DCU's Batman just yet - only that it won't be Robert Pattinson's take on the Caped Crusader, whose own, separate continuity carries forward in 2027 with The Batman Part 2. You can keep up to date with everything the DC Universe has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.