The Flash director Andy Muschietti promises updates on his DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold are coming soon

The DCU will soon be getting its own Batman with The Brave and the Bold, but updates on the projects have been pretty scarce. Now, though, we have confirmation from the director that more news is coming soon.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti is set to helm the movie, which, when it was originally announced, was set to be a story focusing on Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne.

"The intention is yes, but we can’t talk about it," Andy Muschietti's sister and creative collaborator Barbara Muschietti told Variety of whether the film is still going ahead.

