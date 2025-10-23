The Flash director Andy Muschietti promises updates on his DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold are coming soon

The DCU will soon be getting its own Batman with The Brave and the Bold, but updates on the projects have been pretty scarce. Now, though, we have confirmation from the director that more news is coming soon.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti is set to helm the movie, which, when it was originally announced, was set to be a story focusing on Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne.

"The intention is yes, but we can’t talk about it," Andy Muschietti's sister and creative collaborator Barbara Muschietti told Variety of whether the film is still going ahead.

Andy Muschietti added: "We have to wait a few, a couple of months to start talking about it." Then, apparently realizing he'd said too much anyway: "I screwed it already."

Before this, the latest substantial update on the project came from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. "No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it – Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman," Gunn commented.

"I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman," he added. "He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth."

While we have to wait to hear more about the DCU version of Batman, Robert Pattinson's take on the Caped Crusader is returning in 2027 in The Batman Part 2.

