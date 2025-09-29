James Gunn says multiple "big actors" have told him "they want to be Batman" – and "some things have changed" about The Brave and the Bold

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared another update on Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and it sounds like a lot of actors want to play the Caped Crusader.

Speaking to IGN, Gunn cleared up some details about the upcoming Batman movie. Back when the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate was announced, Gunn revealed The Brave and the Bold would focus on Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne, who eventually becomes Robin.

Because of Damian's age in the comics, IGN asked if Batman would be in his mid to late 30s in the film, but Gunn threw a spanner in the works.

"No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it – Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman," Gunn revealed.

"I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman," he added. "He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth."

As for whether The Brave and the Bold would still feature Damian, Gunn played coy: "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening." Though, on Threads, Gunn cleared up what he meant by "parentage," which makes it sound as if Damian is still in the movie. "I just mean in regards to how and when Bruce becomes an actual parent," he explained. As Gunn says, we'll just have to wait and see.

So far, nothing is known about the actors who might become the DCU Batman, though one popular fancast, Alan Ritchson, has ruled himself out. What is known, though, is that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight will not cross over with the DCU, as confirmed by Matt Reeves himself.

Gunn has also clarified when the DCU Batman movie might release – and hopefully, we won't have too much longer to wait. When asked on Threads if a release date as late as 2030 or 2031 was the plan, Gunn simply replied: "No."

The next DC movie to arrive is Supergirl, while Peacemaker season 2 continues on HBO now.