The Batman 2 director confirms the Robert Pattinson movie won't be merged with James Gunn's DCU, but says working in the DCU would be "exciting"

Despite some hopeful rumors, Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman 2 is an Elseworlds movie... and will not be merged with the DCU. However, he isn't opposed to directing his own DCU movie in the near future.

"I mean, that's really kind of James [Gunn] to say, and it would be really exciting to work with them, of course," Reeves told Josh Horowitz on the Emmys red carpet, when told that James Gunn said he wanted Reeves to direct a DCU movie. "I mean, we're working with them on [The Batman Part 2]. It's a DC – It's Elseworlds, but it's DC, so it's theirs as well. What the future brings and what I'm doing will be clear when it comes." You can watch the brief moment below, at around five minutes in.

In case you're a little confused, the new DC Universe, helmed by Gunn and Peter Safran and consisting of David Corenswet's Superman and friends, exists separately from the world of The Batman and The Penguin. Contrary to previous reports, Mike Flanagan's Clayface movie is also part of the DCU – but the DCU doesn't have its own Batman yet. Robert Pattinson will remain Bruce Wayne in the Elseworlds universe, but the DCU proper will feature a tonally different Batman (though an actor has not been cast yet).

It's been three years since the release of the first Batman film, but, according to Puck News, the movie is expected to enter production in 2026 and make it in time for its October 1, 2027 release date. The film grossed $772 million against a budget of $200 million, earned three Academy Award nominations, and was almost immediately greenlit for a sequel. However, Reeves has said that he isn't sure if The Batman 3 will become a thing in the near future, if at all.

The Batman 2 is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027, pushed back from an initially reported October 2025 release date.