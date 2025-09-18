The Batman 2 may be the end of the road for Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight as director Matt Reeves says he doesn't know if The Batman 3 will happen

The Batman 2 is still over two years away from its theatrical release, but it looks like the upcoming sequel could be the end of the road for Robert Pattinson's Bat, and director Matt Reeves doesn't know if The Batman 3 will happen.

Whilst talking about exploring Bruce Wayne's journey in The Batman movies in an interview with Josh Horowitz, Reeves let it slip that he originally saw the story spread over three movies, but he doesn't know if that will definitely happen.

"The first story is so much about The Batman, and so I always wanted in the movies to make sure that, let's say we get to make three, and I have no idea [if we will get to make The Batman 3], but if we get to make three, I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character," said the director.

Now, we would think that if The Batman 2 script is finished – which we know that it is, as later in the interview, Reeves confirmed he had "slipped the script to Rob" – surely the director would know if the sequel ends in such a way that warrants another movie, which makes us think that the sequel just may close off Pattinson's time as the Bat.

However, the director may genuinely not know what the future holds for The Batman franchise, as the sequel has taken so long to make and has seen so many setbacks. Plus, now that James Gunn's DCU Chapter One has taken off with the first movie, Superman, hitting screens this summer, we may even see Pattinson's Bat be integrated into the DC Extended Universe, just as the OG X-Men did with the MCU in Deadpool and Wolverine. Though Reeves also suggests in the same interview that his Batman movies will remain Elseworlds stories.

Although Reeves and his team are keeping their cards pretty close to their chest in terms of The Batman 2 plot details, we do know that the sequel will be set after The Penguin spin-off series and will feature a new villain who has yet to be revealed. The sequel is due to start filming sometime in Spring 2026, ready to hit screens the following year.

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. For more, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, and keep up with all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows heading our way.