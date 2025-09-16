The Batman 2 features things that have "never been done before in this way" for Batman or Bruce Wayne

Robert Pattinson has finally seen The Batman 2 script, and director Matt Reeves says it has the actor's seal of approval.

"I thought that he really would [like the script] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce, have never been done before in this way," Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had a feeling that he would respond in this way, but the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging."

All plot details for the sequel are still being kept tightly under wraps (so much so that Pattinson reportedly struggled to open the "high security pouch" the script was delivered to him in), in part because, like the first movie, The Batman 2 will be another "detective story."

"Obviously because of what the first movie was and what this movie is, which is so much a detective story, the idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery," Reeves added. "It would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out."

The Batman was released back in March 2022 and the sequel was announced soon after, but production has since been hit by a wave of delays. Filming is finally due to start next spring, however, with Colin Farrell and Jeffrey Wright set to return alongside Pattinson as Oz Cobb and Jim Gordon.

The Batman 2 arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.