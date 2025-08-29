Reacher star Alan Ritchson says "I strongly don't think that Batman is in my future," but admits "words have been exchanged" about the DCU role

Reacher star Alan Ritchson doesn't think he'll end up the DCU's Batman – though he has had a conversation about the role.

Ritchson has been a popular fancast for the part, which currently still hasn't been cast in the DCU (this version of Batman will be different from Robert Pattinson's take, which is in the Elseworlds, Matt Reeves-verse).

"Well, it's not rumor that James Gunn is a fan," Ritchson told Variety. "He said it himself. And am I a fan of James Gunn? Absolutely. I don't want to mislead people. Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don't think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true."

Ritchson already has experience with DC, since he played Hawk, AKA Hank Hall, in the Titans TV show. However, he doesn't have a role in the DCU – yet, anyway.

"I haven't thought of casting yet," Gunn said back in July. "I am a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy... let's just wait to see what happens."

But, by the sounds of things, we're still a little ways off from a Batman casting. "There's really no new updates," Gunn previously told GamesRadar+. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

We'll see Ritchson again in Reacher season 4, which has been confirmed, but doesn't yet have a release date. It will adapt Lee Child's 13th Reacher book, titled Gone Tomorrow.

As for DC, Peacemaker season 2 is currently ongoing, and you can keep up with our Peacemaker season 2 release schedule. You can also check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in store.