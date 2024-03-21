Knights in Tight Spaces just debuted as a world premiere in the post show for this year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase - aka the Expansion Pack. We just had to sneak one more surprise in, and what better than the surprise sequel to Fights in Tight Spaces from Raw Fury.

Launching at some point later this year on PC, Knights in Tight Spaces is taking us back to the Medieval era for a prequel of sorts, all the while maintaining the original game's unique art style and animated fight sequences.

This is a deck-building fighting game where the choices you make play out in super stylish fight sequences, and with 300 cards, different classes, and gear to discover, you just know you're getting a unique animation for your match.

However, although there are visual connections to the original game, Knights in Tight Spaces is doing some things quite differently. There are brand new ways to play for example, to celebrate the game's ability to have you master how to use your hand best but also control the environment.

Character positioning is as important as the moves you dish out here, hence the whole 'tight spaces' vibe. You've got to monitor your momentum and combo points too to ensure you're making the most of your hand and those all-powerful special moves.

Honestly, you just really need to watch the reveal trailer above to see just how cool this game looks, especially if you've not played Fights in Tight Spaces.

Knights in Tight Spaces is coming to PC later this year, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.

