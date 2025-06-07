This fighting game lets you give your opponents a time-bending beat-down across three timelines at once

Tenet of the Spark is a timebending fighting game that lets you put the beatdown on your enemies - across three different timelines at the same time.

In a new trailer shown off during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, game director Artem explores how you'll fight enemies and solve puzzles as three different characters; a sharply-dressed boxer, a viking beserker, and a nimble aztec warrior. The catch is that Tenet of the Spark lets you play as all three of these characters, swapping between them on the fly to interact with obstacles in one timeline so that they're no longer there in the next.

If those puzzles sound fun, just wait until the combat. As Artem points out, you'll be able to start off with a quick one-two punch as the boxer, before slamming an enemy across the room as the bezerker, but then yanking them back as the warrior, pulling off a crazy combo by using all three characters' skills at once.

It's an ambitious project, especially for an indie team that's scattered all over the world. But Tenet of the Spark already looks great, and it's catching some decent buzz thanks to its excellent combat. There's definitely a touch of Sifu's fast-paced kung-fu, especially when you consider that crazy timeline and its stylish art.

There's no release date for Tenet of the Speak just yet - Artem says that he and the team at Roar Games want to make sure they get the launch right - but we do know that it's on its way for PC and consoles. Hopefully we won't have to switch into a new timeline to get this one to us faster.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.