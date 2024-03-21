Worshippers of Cthulhu is an evil city-builder full of Eldritch rituals and madness, and it's out in early access later this year.

Unveiled earlier today, March 21, at the Future Game Show, Worshippers of Cthulhu is a city-builder with a twist - you're doing it all in the name of horrific deity. Think Tropico but with less, well, tropical vibes and more whipping your cultist followers into a frenzy to perform satanic Eldritch rituals in the name of Cthulhu.

Only a strong and powerful city will be able to withstand the might of The Old One, so it's up to you as the cult leader to build a worthy city by assigning your followers to tasks. You can have them toil away the days and nights constructing the city itself, or setting out in search of far-off lands to pillage and non-believers to convert.

You need to carefully manage your production chains and workers, as well as guide them through mysterious ruins and other dangers in the shadowy outside world. The land and world are steeped in enigmatic deities and dangers alike, and it's your job to seek them out and conquer them.

You start with little knowledge of the outside world, and even of Cthulhu itself, but you need to build up your wisdom via insidious rituals, even sacrificing followers in the name of The Old One. Wrapped up in Lovecraft's signature writing style and prose, you can learn more of the Great One, Dagon, and other entities from Lovecraft's pages in the process.

A cult above the rest

Monstrous rituals in turn grant access to dark blessings you can bestow upon your followers. It's a treacherous game of give and take - you might sacrifice followers in the Eldritch rituals, but in turn you'll be blessed with enticing powers and abilities to lord over your followers and conquer the known world, with cities chained across islands and mountains.

Worshippers of Cthulhu is set to launch later this year in 2024 in early access on PC, where it'll be in early access for right around a year. After that in 2025, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Worshippers of Cthulhu will arrive, complete with brand new chapters, maps, and additional gameplay content to satisfy the Great One.

