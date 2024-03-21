In Blue Prince you are the heir to Mt. Holly, a beautiful yet mysterious cel-shaded manor, and as you can see from its trailer shown during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, nothing is quite what it seems.

After inheriting this imposingly sprawling estate, you must explore the winding halls in order to find the mysteriously missing Room 46. However, this is easier said than done, as you soon discover that the structure is shifting around you.

To try and unravel the mystery of what's really happening in this mansion, you'll need to employ your puzzle-solving skills to decipher the riddles laid out in front of you as you traverse through the various rooms. Items gathered along the way can help solve particular problems, so you should be on the lookout for any clues or objects that can be deployed elsewhere.

You also need to use strategy to plan your route, as at each closed door you must select a blueprint to determine what sort of room will appear next, introducing a rogue-like element to your adventure as you're actually piecing together the floor plan yourself as you go along. Different room types provide different items, challenges, and secrets – but choose carefully, as the floor plan resets each day and tomorrow may not bring you the same rooms again.

As you explore deeper through the manor you'll discover new tools that can be used in a variety of ways to aid your quest, and develop strategies with them to make further progress or at least inform subsequent playthroughs. You can only reach your goal and discover the truth by working out the intricacies of Mt. Holly, which will ultimately lead you to what lies in Room 46.

Blue Prince doesn't have a confirmed release window for PC yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam now to keep up to date on the latest developments.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors