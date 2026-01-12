Anthem fans say goodbye to BioWare's looter shooter on its server shutdown day, mourning the "potential" that was lost: "Such a waste"

The day has come – Anthem is being shut down for good today, less than seven years since its launch, and fans have been saying goodbye forever to the BioWare looter shooter.

While Anthem is far from phenomenal – with a Metacritic score of 59 marking it as decidedly average – it's never fun to see the plug get pulled on a game, especially an online-only title that's not being given any kind of offline mode to keep it playable in some form going forward. Over on social media, players have been sharing their goodbyes, with many taking the game for one final spin before its demise.