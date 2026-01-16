"No brakes!": Hytale devs hit the gas with a dino-filled patch and promises of much more to come in the Minecraft rival's future

Hytale fell into its own grave, was revived by its original owner, and somehow managed to launch after years in development way faster than fans anticipated. And now, just a couple of days post-release, the developers at Hypixel are keeping up that incredible momentum with a new dino-filled patch out today and promises of plenty more to come in the future.

Hypixel's returning owner and original Hytale founder Simon Collins-Laflamme last night announced that a new patch would add dinosaurs to Zone 4, alongside changes to the tink-ing sound of mining, the handy ability to place torches while dual wielding, and more.

HYTALE DINOSAURS IN GAME! pic.twitter.com/841lOKCVcVJanuary 16, 2026

That already sounds like a hefty chunk of changes to make in just two full days since early access started, but things aren't slowing down from here. Collins-Laflamme also tweets that the team will "try to balance ores" and mineral spawn rates in the next few weeks, and once he's "out of the launch week chaos," he'll have a look at modding fixes, too.