"I have no regrets saving Hytale": After selling the game to Riot, watching it die, buying it back, and launching in early access, Hypixel founder says "it just worked"

One full week after it first launched, Hypixel founder Simon Collins-Laflamme is reflecting on the journey getting here, and thinks it was absolutely worth it.

Hytale's lengthy development is the stuff of legend at this point, over the course of 10 years, the game went through a sale to Riot Games , a development reboot , a cancellation , and, finally, a revival when Hypixel founder Collins-Laflamme purchased the rights to the game back from Riot Games. And while it's not been without issues –