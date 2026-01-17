Hytale releases first big update with new content, tons of fixes, and a tease for pet dogs as devs promise to "improve the game as quickly as possible"

Hytale's first big update in early access is out now with a whole host of bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, new content and customization options, and a vague, dog-related tease.

Developer Hypixel published its extensive list of patch notes earlier today, and the update's highlight is undoubtably the addition of "dinosaurs and other NPCs to populate the underground jungles." But be warned: their behaviour is still a work in progress, much like everything else in the blocky sandbox.

What raised my eyebrows up to my hairline, though, is a little tease at the bottom of the blog. Under the 'Extras' subsection of the patch notes, the only single bullet point listed is an emoji of what looks like dog paws and nothing else. We've seen pet dogs multiple times in promotional material - before the game was temporarily cancelled - but they don't appear in the game's current state (or maybe they do now, via this update, we'll just have to dive in and see).