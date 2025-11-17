"Hytale is saved": Riot sells Hytale back to Hypixel founders, who promise 10 years of support, an early access date soon, and a return to the "original vision"

After protracted development at Hypixel, a sale to Riot Games, many quiet years, and an abrupt cancellation and studio closure earlier this year, Hytale is, somehow, back. Riot has sold the Minecraft-inspired survival game back to Hypixel founder Simon Collins-Laflamme, who plans to release it in early access "as soon as possible."

Collins-Laflamme broke the news on Twitter on Monday. "We did it. Hytale is saved. We have acquired Hytale from Riot Games," he writes.

"This game has always been close to my heart, and I’m excited to bring it back home," he adds.

Collins-Laflamme is quick to set expectations: this game is not finished. The new-again owner's priority is getting it into players' hands in early access for more open, collaborative development.

"Real talk: Hytale isn't some polished AAA release waiting in the wings," he says. "It's messy. It's janky. And there's a lot of work to be done. My plan? Get it out to you as soon as possible. No more waiting. You’ll get to play it, rough edges and all. It won’t be perfect on day one. My hope is that together, we'll shape it into something truly special."

Riot shared the news on its own account. "After evaluating multiple offers, we’ve reached an agreement to return Hytale to [Simon Collins-Laflamme], giving this community its best shot at experiencing a revised version of the game," the studio writes in a quote tweet.

Collins-Laflamme previously said he had offered "10x what the true market value" of Hytale would be in his eagerness to save the project. Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone reportedly entertained the idea of stepping in to fund the project, but seemingly stopped at pondering it.