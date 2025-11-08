"The delay for GTA doesn't change anything": Dev behind very canceled game Hytale thinks it has a better shot of resurrecting and launching before GTA 6

'We got [insert long-awaited thing here] before GTA 6,' has been a very pervasive internet meme over the last 12 years between Grand Theft Auto releases. But the meme's only gotten more widespread thanks to the most recent six-month GTA 6 delay, which might even lead to a reality where we get the very much canceled, also long-awaited game Hytale before GTA 6.

In case you need a catch-up, Hytale was the blocky Minecraft rival with a heavier emphasis on RPG systems. After its viral reveal trailer, Riot Games acquired the game and the developer - and then, just this year, the League of Legends company scrapped the entire project five years post-buyout.

Nowadays, the studio's original founder Simon Collins-Laflamme has been trying to revive the project and negotiate with Riot Games - he allegedly offered the company "10x what the true market value is" for Hytale. And we've just gotten another update this past week.

In response to a fan who tweeted that Hytale was now, for sure, coming out before GTA 6, Collins-Laflamme simply replied with a "yeah." In follow-up comments, the developer explained that "we are still working on saving it, be patient bois."

"My only plan is to launch as soon as legally possible, so the delay for GTA doesn't change anything to my plans," he added. Essentially, whenever the legal knot with Riot Games get sorted, if it ever does, then Hytale will see a release of some sort as soon as possible. And, heck, that time might even come sooner than GTA 6's November 2026 launch.

Unless GTA 6 "comes out and it's terrible" no open-world dev can hope to top Rockstar, original Saints Row design lead says – but "there's nothing wrong with trying to be a #2"