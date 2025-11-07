Unless GTA 6 "comes out and it's terrible" no open-world dev can hope to top Rockstar, original Saints Row design lead says – but "there's nothing wrong with trying to be a #2"

If Rockstar's latest is terrible, it'll be "E.T. all over again, but worse because the budgets"

It's impossible to overstate just how big Grand Theft Auto has gotten. We're at the point where GTA 6 almost seems a lock to be the most important video game ever released, and woe be to any open-world developer who might hope to topple it. Chris Stockman, design director of the original Saints Row, knows a thing or two about trying to compete with GTA. His advice? Don't do it.

As Stockman says to FRVR, any open-world game trying to tread in the same space as GTA has "'gotta have its own identify back, it's gotta have its own thing, but you can't say, 'I'm going after GTA'. You can't. Not anymore. It's impossible." GTA Online has made the series more of "a lifestyle" than a straight-up video game, and as Stockman sees it, the only way anyone might have a hope of knocking off GTA 6 is if it's a disaster of unprecedented proportions.

"It's going to be the biggest game, probably of all time, and I'll just say this," Stockman continues. "The only way for someone to really give them a run for their money is if they have a huge misstep. If it comes out and it’s terrible, God forbid the industry, oh my gosh, right? It's E.T. all over again, but worse because the budgets. It's going to be a complete disaster. I don't expect that to happen but, if it is, oh my Lord."

GTA 6 is launching into a completely different set of circumstances, but its fortunes are still tied up with those of the industry as whole, with analysts calling its delay – that is, the delay to May 2026, not the new delay to November 2026 – a step into "nightmare scenario territory" for this year's video game industry forecast.

Stockman continues, "You don't go crazy, you be very focused, you don't look at GTA as a North Star and say, 'I wanna be that'. You have a clear identity and this is what you’re trying to do. And you don't have to be a 100 hour masterpiece, and you just gotta be smart about it."

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.