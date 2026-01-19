Just days after launch, Hytale mods already let you run Windows 95, Minecraft, and somehow even Hytale itself within the sandbox RPG, and Hypixel has questions: "How"
Someone else has already put Redstone in there
Hytale hasn't even been out for a week, and already the modders are going nuts, with Windows 95, Minecraft, and even Hytale itself running in the Minecraft-inspired RPG.
After what is best described as a troubled development, Hytale finally released this month after years of work and setbacks. While official numbers aren't out there, from the sounds of things, it's been a big success, with lead Simon Collins-Laflamme saying, "We are seeing a VERY HIGH rate of new Hytale players" after previously saying that the team expected "over 1 million players" on launch day.
At the very least, it already has a wild modding community, with players sharing their creations online. Naturally, with the game being heavily inspired by Minecraft, there are a ton of mods inspired by the iconic sandbox. From mods to make it look more like Minecraft, a mod to add Redstone from Minecraft, to just straight-up running Minecraft in the game.