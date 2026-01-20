Hytale gets crossplay with Minecraft thanks to 15-year-old modder presumably channeling some form of black magic

Hytale launched into early access just last week, and modders are already starting to do some wild stuff. Well, one modder in particular is worth highlighting – the same person who got Windows 95, Doom, and Hytale itself running in Hytale has now done something that's arguably even more impressive. He's gotten crossplay working between Minecraft and Hytale.

While developer Hypixel's origins lie in running modded Minecraft servers, Hytale is an original game that simply shares Minecraft's block-building sandbox genre. The idea of crossplay between the two games is as absurd as the thought of crossplay between, say, Call of Duty and Battlefield. World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14. Fortnite and PUBG.

Yet iamcxv7, whose social media profiles describe him as a 15-year-old music and programming enthusiast from Bangladesh, has shown off crossplay between Minecraft and Hytale working like the two games were always meant to work together. Clips posted to Twitter show a Minecraft player and Hytale player existing in the same world, watching each other jump around, and seeing blocks placed in one game appear in the other. Time of day is synched between the games. Cross-game text chat is even functional.