Minecraft has redesigned its baby mobs to be even cuter, and I need you to stop and look at them because they're just too precious

Hi, Minecraft devs? Big fan! I just want to ask, how dare you? It's January, motivation is low, and now at any given time I could be hanging out with a plethora of cute animals in your blocky wonderland rather than dealing with reality. It's a disgrace. A fluffy, adorable disgrace.

My existential crises aside, Minecraft’s latest update is focused on making various critters even more precious. Eight farm animals now have proper infant counterparts available in testing. "But they already did?" I hear you asking. Correct, but those models were just the adult ones shrank down. Now we have actual newborn rabbits, wolf pups, kittens, and beyond.

"Typically mobs in Minecraft have two-pixel eyes, but now baby mobs have just one which creates a new vibe for them, which is just adorable," game director Agnes Larsson says in an official rundown. You're right, Larsson; you're so, so right.