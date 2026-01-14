An 81-year-old grandma has been streaming Minecraft to pay for her grandson's cancer treatment, and he is now "cancer free"

Back in October, an Arizona-based grandma began a series of YouTube videos in which she plays Minecraft to help pay for her grandson's cancer treatment. Today, 17-year-old grandson Jack Self is "cancer free" and "feeling great."

81-year-old Sue Jacquot never envisioned herself a gamer, but in an effort to connect with her grandchildren, Jack and Austin, she began learning the ropes this past summer. And just a few months later, she felt confident enough to share her adventures with the world and start a YouTube channel called GrammaCrackers, all with the intention of easing the financial burden of Jack's aggressive cancer treatment.

Her first video, a genuinely life-affirming 15-minute introduction titled 'The BEST START EVER', quickly went viral and now has more than half a million views. It, along with every subsequent video, has a link to Jack's GoFundMe, which at the time of writing has more than $42,000 in donations. Meanwhile, the GrammaCrackers YouTube channel currently has almost 200,000 subscribers, the proceeds of which all go to Jack's treatment.