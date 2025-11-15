Minecraft is a testament to player creativity above all else – and 16 years later, no other game comes close

From the moment you start up Creative Mode in Minecraft, a layer of Zen rests on your process. You stare out into the blank canvas of a forest world and begin your steady diet of exploring and constructing, with little pressure from objectives or time limits. Even the enemy-filled Survival Mode is a relatively relaxed option – the point of Minecraft isn't to fight, but to build. It is all about contentedly shaping the world, combining comfort food and creative ambition, and Minecraft's simple pleasures have turned it into the best-selling video game of all time.

First launched in 2009 for the PC and now available on virtually every modern console imaginable, Minecraft, like many other famous games, harnesses a real-world activity in a digital space. Like Pokémon was originally conceived as a translation of its creator's passion for bug-catching, like The Legend of Zelda was an effort to capture a love of exploring, Minecraft is the world's most unlimited collection of building blocks. Anyone that has ever looked up from Lego to discover that they've lost half a day to their intricate work can likely find at least a spiritual connection to Minecraft.

Building blocks

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

Since that 2009 debut, Minecraft has become so much more. It's a mega-franchise now – There are video game spinoffs, a manga adaptation, copious books for children and teens, toys, and, as of 2025, a blockbuster film that's likely going to end up as one of the top 5 highest grossers of the year.



It's even got a wider lore that mixes official branding with fan-made dedication – the creepypasta figure "Herobrine" is now as famous as some of the official characters. In short, it's a powerhouse that proves, if nothing else, the grip and influence that gaming has on wider pop culture. However, the most profound joy that comes from it isn't pulled from "CHICKEN JOCKEY" memes. It comes from you, by yourself or in a little group, making things out of materials you gather from its earth.

Minecraft, despite its trademark blocky look, has led to some fantastic structures. Whole online series devoted themselves for years to developing different ways to play it. Entire separate video game worlds have been concocted in it, from the Mushroom Kingdom to iconic buildings from Resident Evil. Players, sometimes with the support of plentiful mods, have built Jurassic Park and the Death Star, Arkham Asylum and Pandora. There are times, when you stand in its sky atop a spire of your own making that it feels limitless, like a procedurally-generated tribute to your dreams.