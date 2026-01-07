"Mothers no longer seek ghostly babies," declare the latest Dwarf Fortress patch notes, starting 2026 in rare form

Dwarf Fortress is kicking off 2026 exactly as you'd hope it would: with a minor update offering an utterly wild batch of patch notes. Normal games might tell you things like "nerfed fire duration 3%" or "boosted gun damage 0.2%." Not so with Dwarf Fortress. Here we get patch notes about illegal werebeasts, mythical dream objects, and mothers seeking children lost in the afterlife.

The headline change in the patch notes on Steam is, of course, this: "Mothers no longer seek ghostly babies." I don't really know what that means, but given Dwarf Fortress's heavy simulation system, I can take a guess. Perhaps when a baby dies, that same character is then simulated as a ghost, and previously mothers would've nonetheless kept trying to care for their infant children even in the afterlife.

If my guess is right, that's a poignant little detail to emerge from a bugged character state, which is par for the course in Dwarf Fortress. If I'm wrong, well… who the hell can truly understand Dwarf Fortress? The immediately preceding note is "mothers seeking lost infants no longer respect burrows but do respect chains," and I could not begin to guess what that means.

This patch has also "stopped a few illegal werebeast types from being created," and I shudder at the possibilities of what an "illegal werebeast" might look like. The devs have also "fixed improper text for mythical dream objects," which presumably means that the illegal werebeasts haunting my nightmares will now be properly labeled.

These are the kinds of lines that are amusing to me as a casual observer of Dwarf Fortress, but hardcore fans are likely to be more interested in the portrait art switch for the game's Steam version, which previously featured some fairly goofy-looking creatures, including a derpy dog and an absolute chad of a horse. Those portraits have now been replaced with alternatives more in keeping with the game's tone.

Unfortunately, the kerfuffle over the old images led to some "disrespectful and disparaging comments" towards the game's artist, according to programmer Tarn Adams. (Now, of course, you'll find loads of fans in the comments asking for an option to turn the sillier portraits back on.) "I also want to clarify that we do not use generative AI for Dwarf Fortress in any step of development," Adams adds in the Steam post. "We make things that make things but we make them by hand."

