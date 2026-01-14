Hytale's first hotfix arrived just hours after launch, fixing a bug that could see eyebrows crash the game

It also fixes a bug that locked Norway out of the game entirely

Hytale has its first hotfix within the first day of release to stop eyebrows from crashing the game and to let Norwegian players actually get into the game.

Thankfully, with the expectation of a messy launch, the Hytale devs are on top of things, with the game receiving its first hotfix soon after launch. The developers detailed the fixes in a post on the Hytale website. These include authentication issues and "general stability improvements," but there are also some highly specific issues.