Hytale's first hotfix arrived just hours after launch, fixing a bug that could see eyebrows crash the game

Hytale has its first hotfix within the first day of release to stop eyebrows from crashing the game and to let Norwegian players actually get into the game.

Thankfully, with the expectation of a messy launch, the Hytale devs are on top of things, with the game receiving its first hotfix soon after launch. The developers detailed the fixes in a post on the Hytale website . These include authentication issues and "general stability improvements," but there are also some highly specific issues.

For example, the developers "Fixed a crash that could occur when selecting certain hair styles followed by eyebrows in character creation," as well as a crash that would occur when taking screenshots and another when using buckets. Notably, Norwegian players were unable to launch Hytale entirely; the developers highlighted this, saying, "Fixed an issue preventing our Norwegian friends from launching the game."