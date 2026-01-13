As demand for Hytale servers blows past Hypixel's expectations, devs warn "launch week will be bumpy, but we'll get everyone in"

After years of waiting, the Hytale servers have spun up and fans are jumping into early access. Demand has apparently blown past the expectations of Hypixel Studios, but amid some surprisingly sporadic reports of server issues, the devs say not to worry – they will make sure you're able to log in during a "bumpy" launch week.

In a blog post outlining what to expect at this early access release, the devs say that "demand has exceeded our expectations, which means launch week will be bumpy, but we'll get everyone in." Lead dev Simon Collins-Laflamme previously noted that the team expects "over 1 million players" on launch day, which is a lot to manage.

Anecdotally, however, it seems that Hytale is enduring the launch day stress just fine so far. You will find reports on social media of players unable to login or connect to friends, but those reports are much fewer and further between than I've come to expect from a launch of this scale.