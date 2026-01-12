Minecraft-like RPG Hytale expects "over 1 million players" at launch, Hypixel lead reflects on its "incredibly difficult" development: "No sacrifices, no Hytale"

After more than a decade, the launch of Minecraft-inspired RPG Hytale is imminent, and the devs at Hypixel are expecting quite a lot of attention when it happens. Simon Collins-Laflamme, Hypixel founder and owner of Hytale, is feeling reflective about the journey here - and warning players to get ready for a busy release.

"The past few months have been incredibly difficult for my family as I have been away, reviving the game and rebuilding the team. Seven days a week," Collins-Laflamme says on X/Twitter. "My kids have not seen much of me in the past few months, I have missed milestones, events, precious moments and most importantly, the time we could have been together can't be brought back."

The plan is to recalibrate at home once the blocky RPG is up and running. "I will spend more time with them when the game is stabilized after launch, as I will feel relieved from the burden of this curse," he states. "No sacrifices, no Hytale."