Hytale lead previously told a fan his "dream" feature was still just a dream, but a one-word follow-up suggests it's become a reality: "Actually"

The mere existence of Hytale is ambitious in itself, since the Minecraft-inspired sandbox game was saved from cancellation by original studio Hypixel, with a planned release this month. But after one fan literally dreamed of a version with trees that would actively grow fruit over and over, such a mechanic may now be among the aspirations of the developers themselves.

It all starts with a tweet from YouTuber and streamer Prowl8413. "Had a dream last night that I got to play Hytale early and discovered fruit trees that would regrow its fruit," they said. "Simon [Collins-Laflamme, Hytale director and owner] tell me this is a thing."

In response, Collins-Laflamme mentioned that Hytale has bushes full of berries, "but no fruit trees yet!" Really, that could've been the end of it. A frank, reasonable reply to someone's desires in a project that's already composed of many, many spinning plates.