"This new approach to world generation will redefine the block-game genre": Hytale lead declares "fundamental shift" in how artists and game designers tackle Minecraft-style worlds

Hytale gets its long-awaited early access launch next week, and the devs are revealing more about their plans for the game in the days leading up to release. One big change coming after the early access launch is a new approach to world generation, which founder Simon Collins-Laflamme believes will mark a "fundamental shift" in how sandbox games in the Minecraft mold will build their playspaces in the future.

At the launch of early access, Hytale's exploration mode will still be stuck with the "V1" world generation system that the devs built from 2016 through 2020, as explained in a new blog post. Eventually, the V2 system that's been in development since 2021 will come in to replace the world-gen system, and this is where the big changes over the status quo begin.

V2 is still a procedural generation system, as you'd expect from a Minecraft-like, but it allows for more meaningful patterns set for designers. You might bias the generator to create dark-leaved trees over caves, giving players the kind of guidance while exploring you'd expect from a more traditional, crafted game world. The blog post also runs down a handful of more experimental worlds that could be created, like the alien world shown in the video below.