With less than 24 hours to launch, Hytale lead says the sandbox game's 50-person dev team has been funded for the next 2 years through pre-orders alone

The long-awaited early access launch for Hytale is less than 24 hours away as this story goes live, but prospects for the sandbox game's success are already quite good. Hytale lead Simon Collins-Laflamme says that pre-orders alone have secured funding for the next two years of development.

"Pleased to announce that we have officially secured the next two years of development costs through pre-purchases," Collins-Laflamme says in a tweet. "Combined with my personal commitment of ten years, we are looking very strong for the future," he adds with a heart emoji.

There are a variety of Hytale pre-orders available to fans, ranging from a $20 USD standard edition to the pricier Supporter ($35) and Cursebreaker Founder's Edition ($70) packs. All three versions offer access to the game when it launches on January 13, but the more expensive editions include progressively fancier cosmetic packs for prospective buyers.