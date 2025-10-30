As Amazon kills New World, League of Legends co-creator and Riot co-founder puts a call out for "star devs" from the MMO: "We’re always on the lookout for S-tier talent"

Fantasy MMO New World got the death knell from Amazon this week, as the company announced season 10 would round out updates to the game amid wider layoffs affecting some 14,000 jobs. Players and devs alike are commiserating, and now a co-founder of Riot Games has put out a call for the talent who are seeking their next gig.

In the immediate wake of New World being sunsetted, someone tweeted at Marc Merrill, who co-created League of Legends and now serves as co-chair and CPO at Riot, stating that he needs to pick up some of the developers who've been set adrift. "Who are the star devs on the teams?" he says. "We're always on the lookout for S-tier talent who want to take on some of the hardest challenges and solve problems on behalf of the most dedicated players."

The person who contacted Merrill states that a "Riot MMO" is a "massive need," likely referring to the online RPG the company announced in 2020. Where that project is remians up in the air, but the staff of New World probably wouldn’t be a bad fit for LoL, the still-upcoming Project F, and whatever else Riot is working on. They have experience handling a massive game through peaks and valleys, responding to the needs and wants of a global fanbase for four years.

Game-changing rollouts were part of their regular workload. In fact, the most recent expansion, Nighthaven, helped revive New World and put it on a more positive trajectory, making the recent turn of events even more heartbreaking, especially for players who’d stuck with Aeternum through thick and thin.

In Merrill’s replies, Fabrice Condominas, an executive producer at Riot, sent the eyes emoji. With any luck, some of those now needing another opportunity can find one in the annals of Runeterra.

