Palworld lead "very sad" fantasy MMO New World is coming to an end: "That said, if Amazon want to slip me the files for the 2019 version…"

Just yesterday, Amazon revealed that its four-year-old fantasy MMORPG New World would be coming to an end with no future DLC or updates planned, leaving both players and fellow video game developers disappointed at the news.

It seems Pocketpair communications director and publishing manager John "Bucky" Buckley is no exception, revealing in a new post of his own how he feels about the cancellation. "Very sad to hear about New World," he writes, jokingly adding, "That said, if Amazon want to slip me the files for the 2019 version of the game (the PvP version), then my DMs are open." The dev doesn't stop there, though, praising New World's sound designer.

"Finally, whoever did the sound design on New World deserves everything," admits Bucky. "What a champ." He continues in a further comment: "They did a bunch of sound design videos on their YouTube, and they are great. You can tell they loved their work, and it shows. Probably some of the best sound design in a game… ever?" It seems the MMO's community is largely in agreement with the Palworld publishing lead here, too.

"New World had God-tier sound design and, with time, could have been a legendary game," reads one fan's response. "Sad to see potential snuffed out." Another echoes this sentiment, calling the sound design in New World "next level stuff." Elsewhere in the replies, players discuss certain elements of said sound design. "Most satisfying wood chopping sound in all of video games," one person recalls. Somebody further down speaks on the mining effect.

"The sound design in New World is absolutely phenomenal," they exclaim. "Those echoes when mining? Chef's kiss." Overall, it looks like the community thinks quite highly of the now-canceled game's design – especially when it comes to its audio. Reviews on the official Steam page showcase this as well, with a player writing, "The graphics and sound effects are really good, making the game very immersive."

It's sad to know that it's all coming to an end. Thankfully – for now, at least – Amazon plans to keep its servers running through 2026. Newcomers, unfortunately, won't be able to join in on the fun, however, as the MMO is no longer for sale.

