4 years after launching big MMO to nearly 1 million concurrent players, Amazon delists New World and sets final shutdown date for 2027

The game will go offline January 31, 2027

New World: Aeternum
(Image credit: Amazon Games)

New World developers have now announced the formerly glorious MMO's official shutdown date after publisher Amazon decided to destroy the game in 2025. The historical fantasy title – which stopped receiving updates in October– will go offline across all platforms on January 31, 2027.

But Amazon has a slow death planned for New World. The game has been delisted as of today, January 15, 2026, so only those who have already purchased it will be able to continue playing up until 2027.