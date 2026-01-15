4 years after launching big MMO to nearly 1 million concurrent players, Amazon delists New World and sets final shutdown date for 2027

New World developers have now announced the formerly glorious MMO's official shutdown date after publisher Amazon decided to destroy the game in 2025. The historical fantasy title – which stopped receiving updates in October– will go offline across all platforms on January 31, 2027.

But Amazon has a slow death planned for New World. The game has been delisted as of today, January 15, 2026, so only those who have already purchased it will be able to continue playing up until 2027.

New World's last and final season, Nighthaven, will be active until the game's 2027 shutdown date, though players will stop being able to make in-game purchases of any kind on July 20, 2026. Nonetheless, in an announcement on the New World website, Amazon developers promise to continue monitoring bugs until it's lights out.