Despite being watched for 100 million hours in 28 days, Netflix cancels Gillian Anderson western The Abandons

Netflix is already wielding the axe in 2026, cutting big-name western The Abandons barely 50 days after its premiere on the streamer.

The series, starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, followed the exploits of Fiona Nolan (Headey) as she butts up against the might of the Van Ness clan and their matriarch Constance (Anderson) in an 1850s America on the cusp of prosperity.

Despite the star attractions and the creative mind of Sons of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter behind the show, it seemingly failed to spark interest with audiences.

Even so, Netflix's own stats suggest it garnered 100 million hours watched inside its first month and nearly 20 million viewers – not bad for a show that debuted inside its first month and was fraught with behind-the-scenes issues. However, it has not fared well with critics or viewers in its reception, netting 30% among reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes and 52% with audiences.

The Abandons (which just about cracked Netflix's top 50 most-watched shows in 2025) saw Sutter leave just weeks before filming was due to wrap. Deadline reported there were "creative differences" amid eyebrows being raised by Netflix over a 100-minute cut of the first episode.

Netflix, meanwhile, continues to near its acquisition of Warner Bros. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has indicated that a 45-day theatrical release will remain in place for cinematic Warner Bros. releases.

Elsewhere, the streamer has unveiled its exciting slate of Korean movies and shows for 2026, including romcom Boyfriend on Demand, starring Blackpink's Jisoo.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out what's new on Netflix next month, as well as our picks for the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.