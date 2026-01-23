Despite being watched for 100 million hours in 28 days, Netflix cancels Gillian Anderson western The Abandons

No gold rush here

Netflix is already wielding the axe in 2026, cutting big-name western The Abandons barely 50 days after its premiere on the streamer.

The series, starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, followed the exploits of Fiona Nolan (Headey) as she butts up against the might of the Van Ness clan and their matriarch Constance (Anderson) in an 1850s America on the cusp of prosperity.

Even so, Netflix's own stats suggest it garnered 100 million hours watched inside its first month and nearly 20 million viewers – not bad for a show that debuted inside its first month and was fraught with behind-the-scenes issues. However, it has not fared well with critics or viewers in its reception, netting 30% among reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes and 52% with audiences.

