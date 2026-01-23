Despite being watched for 100 million hours in 28 days, Netflix cancels Gillian Anderson western The Abandons
No gold rush here
Netflix is already wielding the axe in 2026, cutting big-name western The Abandons barely 50 days after its premiere on the streamer.
The series, starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, followed the exploits of Fiona Nolan (Headey) as she butts up against the might of the Van Ness clan and their matriarch Constance (Anderson) in an 1850s America on the cusp of prosperity.
Despite the star attractions and the creative mind of Sons of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter behind the show, it seemingly failed to spark interest with audiences.
Even so, Netflix's own stats suggest it garnered 100 million hours watched inside its first month and nearly 20 million viewers – not bad for a show that debuted inside its first month and was fraught with behind-the-scenes issues. However, it has not fared well with critics or viewers in its reception, netting 30% among reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes and 52% with audiences.
The Abandons (which just about cracked Netflix's top 50 most-watched shows in 2025) saw Sutter leave just weeks before filming was due to wrap. Deadline reported there were "creative differences" amid eyebrows being raised by Netflix over a 100-minute cut of the first episode.
Netflix, meanwhile, continues to near its acquisition of Warner Bros. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has indicated that a 45-day theatrical release will remain in place for cinematic Warner Bros. releases.
Elsewhere, the streamer has unveiled its exciting slate of Korean movies and shows for 2026, including romcom Boyfriend on Demand, starring Blackpink's Jisoo.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out what's new on Netflix next month, as well as our picks for the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.