Netflix just unveiled its 2026 Korean content lineup, featuring romantic comedies, reality TV, and Blackpink's Jisoo

Are you bummed about Squid Game ending? Don't worry: Netflix has a slew of new K-content headed your way this year, and with something for everyone in tow.

The streaming giant is adding 33 new movies and TV shows to its Korean catalog this year. Rom-com shows Can This Love Be Translated?, No Tail to Tell, and K-drama Undercover Miss Hong are already available to stream. Season 5 of reality show Single's Inferno premieres today, with mystery thriller The Art of Sarah and unscripted show Agents of Mystery 2 both arriving in February. Romantic comedy Boyfriend on Demand is also set to premiere in the first quarter of the year and stars Blackpink's Jisoo as a young woman who unexpectedly acquires a ‘Boyfriend on Demand' device that plunges her into a chaotic world of virtual dating. Other first-quarter releases include feature film Pavane and reality series Ready or Not: Texas.

As we head into spring and summer, we can expect Better Late Than Single season 2, Bloodhounds season 2, Husbands in Action, If Wishes Could Kill, Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!, Notes From the Last Row, Sold Out on You, Teach You a Lesson, The Wonderfools, and We Are All Trying Here... And there is still so much more. You can check out the full list here.

“We gave K-drama fans more of what they loved, but invested in differentiated new stories that took K-content fandom to the next level," said Minyoung Kim, Netflix's Vice President of Content for Asia (via Deadline). “Even outside APAC, we have helped to ensure local authenticity sits at the heart of Netflix series."

Squid Game seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.