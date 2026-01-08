6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (January 9-11)

In our list of the best new movies and shows to watch this weekend on streaming, we're featuring some beloved returning shows, including one that fans have been waiting for for almost a decade. After leaving 2025 behind along with the ending of Stranger Things, it's time to enjoy everything the new year has to offer. There are plenty of upcoming movies and new shows to keep an eye on, starting with these.

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, some of the best streaming services out there. This time around, we have some exciting returns including Tom Hiddleston's spy thriller series The Night Manager, as well as Netflix's new rom-com, People We Meet on Vacation.

If you've already watched the best movies of 2025 and the best shows of 2025, it's time to move on by checking out the newest releases on streaming.

New movies

People We Meet On Vacation (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

My Lady Jane star Emily Bader has a will-they-wont-they relationship with Tom Blyth (best known for playing young President Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) in Netflix new rom-com People We Meet On Vacation, based on Emily Henry's bestselling book. You could think it's odd to release a movie about going on multiple summer vacations in January, but that might be exactly what we need to get us through the post-Christmas blues.

Per the official synopsis, "Free-spirited Poppy (Bader) and routine-loving Alex (Blyth) have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else – could they actually be the perfect romantic match?"

People We Meet On Vacation is available to stream on Netflix from January 9. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

The Night Manager season 2 (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

The Night Manager is finally back! It's been eight years since the ending of the first season of the British show, with fans patiently waiting for the continuation of the story starring Tom Hiddleston. The wait is over – season 2 is releasing on Prime Video this weekend, and it's the best start of the year for fans of spy thrillers and intense action.

Hiddleston reprises his role as former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine in the new episodes, which continue to be based on the characters created by John le Carré. The show finds Pine living a comfortable and uneventful life away from spy business, when one night he gets involved in a new case when he is forced to confront Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (played by Diego Calva). Camila Morrone and Indira Varma also join the cast, with Olivia Colman reprising her role as Angela Burr.

The Night Manager season 2 is available to watch on Amazon Prime from January 11. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

The Pitt season 2 (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Ready to get back into the emergency room? The Pitt season 2 premiered this week on HBO Max after an incredibly successful first season last year, and the stakes will be higher than ever before. ER alum Noah Wyle headlines the show as Dr. Michael 'Robbie' Robinavitch, the longsuffering leader of the emergency room at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center hospital.

While the first season dealt with the gruesome aftermath of a violent mass shooting at a music festival, the second season will take place over a fourth of July weekend, 10 months after the events of the first season. Much like that first batch of episodes, the new season follows a full 15-hour hospital shift with each episode representing an hour of real time.

The Pitt season 2 premieres on HBO Max on January 8. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

A Thousand Blows season 2 (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight is delivering this week another season of Hulu's boxing drama A Thousand Blows, and we're here for it. With Adolescence stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty leading the cast alongside Malachi Kirby, the show is inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s.

In the new season, set one year after the events of season 1, we see Hezekiah in a broken state and Henry in self-destruct mode, but Mary Carr's return to reclaim her criminal empire in the East End will force them to get back into the ring as they navigate old rivalries and plan their revenge.

A Thousand Blows season 2 premieres on Hulu on January 9. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Tehran season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

With season 4 already confirmed, Tehran is here for the long run, and we have new episodes to watch this weekend. Created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder, and Maor Kohn, the Apple TV Plus show, which follows a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor, shouldn't be flying under your radar.

The new episodes follow Tamar Rabinyan's journey after mourning the loss of her closest allies and going rogue at the end of season 2. Now, the protagonist must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive. Niv Sultan reprises her role as Tamar, while House star Hugh Laurie joins the show as a South African nuclear inspector, Eric Peterson.

Tehran season 3 premieres on Apple TV Plus on January 9. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

The Artful Dodger (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

With season 2 coming on February 10, Disney Plus has added to its library the first season of Hulu's Australian series The Artful Dodger, so you can catch up ahead of the new episodes. A sort of sequel to Charles Dickens' beloved novel Oliver Twist from 1838, it stars The Maze Runner actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Harry Potter star David Thewlis.

Described by the streamer as "a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist", the show follows Jack Dawkins, "whose fast, pickpocketing fingers have turned into the skilled hands of a surgeon". The synopsis continues, "Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, is brilliant and captivating, capturing Dodger’s heart as she is determined to make history as the first female surgeon. Dodger is torn between the promise of an impossible love in high society, and the instinctive temptation of the criminal underworld he secretly craves. His past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back for one last heist. From life-and-death surgeries, to the tightrope of love, this will require Artfulness."

The Artful Dodger is available to watch on Disney Plus from January 10. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

