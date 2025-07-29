James Gunn once again confirms that Robert Pattinson's Batman won't be part of the DCU, and I'm pretty disappointed

James Gunn has once again confirmed that the DCU Batman won't be Robert Pattinson – and I'm still disappointed.

"We've talked about it before, but it's not what's happening right now," Gunn told Entertainment Tonight. "Everything's in flux, so we'll figure out what we're doing next."

Before Superman, I was pretty opposed to the concept of Pattinson's Batman joining the main DCU, because I loved The Batman so much I didn't want to muddy the waters with a crossover.

But, after watching the first DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie, the idea of seeing Pattinson's grim Dark Knight teaming up with David Corenswet's optimistic Supes really grew on me. So, I'm fairly sad that it doesn't seem to be on the cards.

Still, I am looking forward to the DCU's Batman project, which is titled The Brave and the Bold and will feature Batman and the Damian Wayne version of Robin. "There's really no new updates," Gunn told us recently of the movie. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

The Batman 2, meanwhile, is due in October 2027. The latest update on the Elseworlds movie is that Matt Reeves has turned in the script.

Next up for the DCU is Peacemaker season 2, which arrives next month. The next theatrical release is Supergirl, which is landing next year.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the studio has in store.