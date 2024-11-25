Baldur's Gate 3 reportedly helped Larian Studios make a mind-blowing profit of $260 million in 2023, just 1 year after the RPG dev operated at a financial loss

The monumental 2023 release of Baldur's Gate 3 reportedly marked a financial turning point for Larian Studios, with the developer earning a profit of almost $260 million - a much higher figure than the company was faced with the previous year.

As reported by the Irish Independent , the Baldur's Gate 3 studio posted a €249 million pre-tax profit last year⁠. This impressive figure roughly translates into about $260 million, or around £208 million, with the Irish Independent citing more than 15 million copies of Larian's D&D RPG sold in 2023. While the developer has yet to release its sales numbers, studio publisher Michael "Cromwelp" Douse previously confirmed "way over" 10 million players .

He also more recently revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 is still reaching new heights in 2024, with daily users up by 20% now - and even a few sales coming from the Vatican itself. It's a new level of success for Larian, it seems, standing in stark contrast to its experience in 2022. As the Irish Independent reports, the company brought in €427 million ($446 million or £356 million) in overall revenue last year, but the year before saw a very different figure.

In 2022, Larian earned just €22.7 million ($24 million or £19 million) in total revenue and actually operated at a €214,000 ($223,000 or £178,000) loss. It looks as though Baldur's Gate 3 has marked a financial turning point for the studio, with more sales sure to come and new projects to look forward to as well. Earlier this year, the company confirmed it was working on "two very ambitious RPGs" of its own outside of the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

As for the future of Baldur's Gate, Hasbro has admitted it's still "talking to lots of partners" about making a fourth entry - an unsurprising confirmation of a new sequel following the success of Baldur's Gate 3. The iconic toy company also has another Dungeons & Dragons game up its sleeve, although there's no telling what it'll be just yet. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for Planescape - and I look forward to whatever bangers Larian throws our way.

