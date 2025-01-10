Baldur's Gate 3's Swen Vincke, feeling all "nostalgic," teases the "the story ain't over" for Larian Studios' "incredible journey"

It might not feel like it, but Baldur's Gate 3 escaped early access and unleashed its cast of chaotic character nearly eighteen months ago. So, Larian Studios CEO and the director behind the game's chaos is feeling "nostalgic" and can't help but tease what's next for the team.

Larian CEO Swen Vincke did as much in response to a short YouTube documentary briefly that chronicles how the company battled bankruptcy before its two Divinity: Original Sin games, and how it then dished up one of the most critically acclaimed and popular isometric RPGs ever made.

"Got me all nostalgic - it really has been a incredible journey so far," Vincke tweeted in response to the video. "But the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned. Going to try to skip the dark night of the soul moment though if you don't mind."

That "dark night of the soul moment" is probably in reference to a writing trope you've likely seen over and over again. It's the moment where everything falls apart and feels impossible for our heroes, just when they're inches away from their happy ending. It's the moment when Frodo collapses on the steps leading up to Mount Doom. Or the scene where the Toy Story 3 gang almost get burned alive in what would be a very un-Disney finale. Or... you get the gist.

Hopefully, Baldur's Gate 3's spotless winning streak holds up and gives the company enough leeway to cook the two RPGs it currently has in development. Larian has no plans to make Baldur's Gate 4, but the studio has been vocal about its next project, which Vincke says is the developer's "best work ever." Though, aside from excited promises, details are understandably hush-hush.

